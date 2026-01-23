Springsteen Deliver Me From Nowhere On OTT: Bruce Springsteen Biopic Premieres Online, Know Where To Watch

Springsteen Deliver Me From Nowhere On OTT: The biopic of popular American singer songwriter Bruce Springsteen sees Emmy winner Jeremy Allen White in the lead role. White had undergone intense music prep and physical transformation to essay the role. However, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere did not receive the box office response it was expecting. Regardless, White was praised for his role in the musical and the movie is now streaming online in India.

Watch Springsteen on...

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere has debuted in India on JioHotstar. If you have watched enough horror and crime thrillers on OTT, then this musical drama can turn out to be a musical treat. Springsteen aka The Boss is one of the most influential musicians in the US, who has released 21 studio albums spanning six decades. He is known for his energetic concerts, some of which last more than four hours.

Allen was even nominated for a Golden Globe in the best actor in a drama category for his role in Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere. The film is based on the book Deliver Me From Nowhere by Warren Zanes. It Jeremy Strong as Springsteen’s long-time confidant and manager Jon Landau, Paul Walter Hauser as guitar tech Mike Batlan, Stephen Graham as Springsteen’s father Doug, Odessa Young as love interest Faye, Gaby Hoffman as Springsteen’s mom Adele and others who were pivotal in shaping his early career.

What to expect from Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere?

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere chronicles the making of Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 Nebraska album when he was a young musician on the cusp of global superstardom, struggling to reconcile the pressures of success with the ghosts of his past. Recorded on a 4-track recorder in Springsteen’s New Jersey bedroom, the album marked a pivotal time in his life and is considered one of his most enduring works - a raw, haunted acoustic record populated by lost souls searching for a reason to believe.