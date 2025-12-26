Dhurandhar Craze Reaches Swiss Alps, DJ Belts Out Hits From Ranveer Singh Starrer On Snow Capped Hills | Watch

Dhurandhar's music is as viral as the movie. While the film continues to break records at the box office, its songs and BGM are reaching places even the creators wouldn't have thought of. The movie made an obscure Bahrani rap song, Fa9La by Flipperachi, viral. From 70 lakh views on YouTube, the number climbed to 18 million in just three weeks after Dhurandhar featured the song in one scene featuring Akshaye Khanna. In New Year's bashes, the movie's tracks are certain to feature in everyone's playlists.

Director Aditya Dhar recently shared a reel on his Instagram handle which shows a DJ playing his movie's songs for a crowd consisting of largely foreigners. Interestingly, the party set up was in the Swiss Alps. The get together took place at a resort in Saint Moritz, Switzerland. A large crowd of people could be seen enjoying the ambience. The place is covered in a thick blanket of snow.

As the party fever hits a high, the DJ belts out Dhurandhar title track, lighting up the mood. The partygoers can be seen grooving to the high voltage song composed by Shashwat Sachdev and sung by Hanumankind, Jasmine Sandlas, Sudhir Yaduvanshi, Shashwat Sachdev, Mohd Sadiq and Ranjit Kaur.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar has grossed over ₹1000 crore at the worldwide box office. The feat is not small as the movie only released in Hindi only. Gauging the high demand in various languages, including in South of India, Dhurandhar 2 will be released in multiple languages on March 19 next year. It will clash at the box office with Yash starrer Toxic - A Fairytale For Grownups.