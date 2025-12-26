'Same People Who Degraded You...': Ranveer Singh's Post Celebrating Dhurandhar Success Goes Viral, But There's A Catch

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's latest directorial Dhurandhar has crossed the mark of ₹1000 crore at the worldwide box office. Lead actor Ranveer Singh has now joined the elite list of actors whose movies have achieved this milestone. Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Yash and Aamir Khan are the other Indian stars whose movies have grossed ₹1000 crore or more at the global box office. Dhurandhar has not just become a runaway box office success, its scenes have gone viral on the internet, adding further to its hype.

Dhurandhar has grossed over ₹1000 crore at worldwide box office | Image: X

Dhurandhar arrived in cinema halls with limited promotions. Many had ruled out Ranveer and his film even before it began its theatrical run. Moreover, a controversy also erupted over the actor mimicking a scene from Kantara Chapter 1 featuring a deity in front of Rishab Shetty at the International Film Festival of India in Goa. Many called for the boycott of Dhurandhar, and Ranveer faced heavy criticism for his actions. But, Dhurandhar came and conquered like no one expected. Expectations from the upcoming sequel, Dhurandhar: Revenge, are sky high as it prepares for a multi-lingual release on March 19 next year.

Ranveer Singh will next feature in Dhurandhar: Revenge | Image: X

Ranveer and Deepika have also jetted out of Mumbai for their New Year's vacation. Meanwhile, an Insta story, purportedly shared by Ranveer, has been circulating online according to which the actor slammed those who "degraded" him before the movie's release and now stand in his support.

The viral post, allegedly shared by Ranveer, read, "Real win isn't box office collection but it's when same people who degraded you for your unintentional behaviour 2 days prior to release and pretend to support you after few days of movie's success #Dhurandhar #Kantaramimicry. Lekin filhal, nazar aur sabar. Rab Raakha (sic)."

A fake Insta story credited to Ranveer Singh has gone viral on social media | Image: Instagram