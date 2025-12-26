Roadies Aspirant Abused, Called 'Loser' By Raghu-Rajiv Now Owns A Multi-Crore Cricket League With Ajay Devgn, Has Sachin Tendulkar, Brett Lee, Yuvraj Singh, AB De Villiers On His Payroll

MTV Roadies is a popular youth based reality show that enjoys immense fan following. It started airing in 2003 and new seasons continue to drop yearly even now. Many contestants who featured on Roadies are very popular now, including Ayushmann Khurrana, Rannvijay Singha, Bani J, Prince Narula, Baseer Ali and more. Not just who made it on the show or won it, but those who didn't get selected on it also went viral. For some, Roadies was a step towards success in the entertainment industry, while for others it was a platform where they could showcase thier skills and prove themselves to the world and their families.

One such Roadies aspirant was Harshit Tomar. He featured in the auditions round in one of the show's earlier seasons. However, Harshit's Roadies 8 audition in 2011 did not turn out the way he had planned. He was abused by judges Raghu, Rajiv and Rannvijay and called names. Harshit claimed to be a rapper, but when he hit some verses, he was cut midway and made fun of. Eventually, he was shown the door. The judging panel didn't see him turning out to be a success in his future endeavours. His Roadies audition went viral among watchers. Later on, Harshit featured on another reality show - Superstud.

Harshit Tomar (seated extreme left) auditioned for Roadies in 2011 | Image: Facebook

Despite being shot down heavily on Roadies, Harshit continued to hustle. He became a singer and worked with every big music label in the country. In 2024, Harshit started the World Championship of Legends, a T-20 cricketing league featuring retired and non-contracted players from cricketing giants, including England, India, Australia, West Indies and South Africa. Harshit is the founder and CEO of WCL and Ajay Devgn is the co-owner. The tournament features six teams and boasts of a roster that includes legends such as Yuvraj Singh, Brett Lee, Eoin Morgan, AB de Villiers, Sachin Tendulkar, Brett Lee, Shaun Marsh, Moeen Ali, Alastair Cook, Ian Bell, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Gayle and many more.

Harshit Tomar with Yuvraj Singh | Image: Facebook

Harshit clearly defied the odds with his grit and determination even after being humiliated on TV.