'Dhurandhar Dekh Li Hai Bahut Logon Ne...': Rahu Ketu Team Reveals If Ranveer Singh Starrer Can 'Overshadow' Their Movie At Box Office

Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma, the duo behind the comedy franchise Fukrey, and Shalini Pandey of Dabba Cartel and Arjun Reddy fame, have come together for the upcoming comedy entertainer Rahu Ketu. The new Hindi movie is set to release on January 16 and the team has kickstarted full-fledged promotions.

During a press meet, the team was asked about the blockbuster hit Dhurandhar and if it poses a threat to Rahu Ketu at the box office, both in terms of screen count and audience reception. When the team of Rahu Ketu was asked what impact Dhurandhar will have on Rahu Ketu as many movies have been overshadowed by its record breaking run, Pulkit said, "Audience pe depend karta hai. Aap dekhne chale jao hamari picture."

Manu Rishi Chadha added, "Rahu Ketu bhi Dhurandhar film hai. Agar Dhurandhar ko add hi karna hai toh hum us ek shabd ko add karke apne sentence ko pura karenge. Dhurandhar dekh li hai yaar bahut logon ne. Jin jin logon ko dikhani thi woh dekh chuke hain. Ab aap dekhein Rahu Ketu."

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles | Image: X

Rahu Ketu is set to debut in theatres on January 16. It is coming a week before Border 2, which is again a roadblock for the makers. Even as Dhurandhar wave has not subsided completely and Prabhas' much-awaited The Raja Saab is also releasing in Hindi on a good number of screens on January 9, Rahu Ketu finds itself sandwiched between biggies. It remains to be seen how it performs at the box office despite stiff competition.

