Khushi Kapoor-Vedang Raina Breakup After Dating For 2 Years? Netizens Search For Clues In Ex Couple's 'Distant' Christmas Photo

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina, who debuted together in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, have reportedly called it quits in their relationship after dating for over two years. Even though the Bollywood actors never officially confirmed being romantically involved with each other, they attended events together and were seen in parties by each other's side, fueling rumours of a relationship. Moreover, Vedang was often seen with Khushi's father Boney Kapoor, hinting that the Jigra actor was also close to the family.

However, it seems like Khushi and Vedang have called it quits in their relationship. The reason behind their split is not known yet. A source in the know revealed, “The reason for the break-up is not known. It’s something that has happened only very recently.”

Interestingly, Khushi and Vedang rang in Christmas 2025 together with their common friends. They played Secret Santa and even exchanged gifts. However, in photos posted online, they appeared distant and didn't pose alongside each other or shared their couple pics together. Many were left wondering what could have gone wrong between the pair which led to their breakup.

After it was revealed that Khushi and Vedang were to make their acting debuts in The Archies, their frequent outings and chemistry led to speculations of a blossoming romance. They walked the ramp together at Gaurav Gupta's show during India Couture Week (ICW) 2024, generating buzz as a rumoured couple due to their chemistry.

Khushi and Vedang featured in The Archies together | Image: X

When asked to comment on his dating rumours with Khushi, Vedang shared in an old interview, "We are really close friends. I have a really strong bond with her. We've known each other for so long, and we have connected on many things, starting from our taste in music."