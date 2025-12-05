Dhurandhar Long Runtime Leaves Fans Panicking, Deepika Padukone Says It's 'Worth Every Minute'

Dhurandhar is one of the longest Hindi films made till date. In fact, its also Bollywood's longest movie in 17 years. Ashutosh Gowariker's Jodhaa Akbar (2008) ran for 3 hours and 33 minutes and now Dhurandhar has edged past it with its epic 3 hours and 34 minutes runtime. There is also a 4-minute post-credits scene that leads the viewers into the upcoming part 2, titled Dhurandhar: Revenge. The sequel's release date has also been locked for March 19, ahead of Eid next year.

There has been a growing concern with regards to the film's lengthy runtime, which have left many potential viewers in two minds about witnessing the epic espionage saga in cinema halls. The film's lead star, Ranveer Singh's wife Deepika Padukone allayed runtime concerns with her review of Dhurandhar.

While congratulating the cast and crew on the film’s release, Deepika shared, “Dhurandhar has been watched and is worth every minute of those 3.34 hours. So do yourself a favour and get to the cinema hall now!” she wrote. Praising Ranveer, she added, “So incredibly proud of you, Ranveer Singh,” followed by a kiss emoji.

Almost all reviews of the film have mentioned Dhurandhar's lengthy run due to which it will also be showcasing lesser shows in a day in multi screen theatres. Before Deepika, Yami Gautam also sent a shoutout to her husband, director Aditya Dhar on the day Dhurandhar released.

