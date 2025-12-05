Dhurandhar On OTT: Ranveer Singh Starrer To Stream A Month Before Part 2 Releases, Know When And Where To Watch

Dhurandhar On OTT: Aditya Dhar has assembled a star-studded cast for his latest release. The spy action thriller stars Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna and Sara Arjun and has released in cinema halls on December 5. The movie is getting rave reviews and it looks like a blockbuster is in the offing. Chatter surrounds Dhurandhar's epic runtime of 3 hours and 34 minutes and speculations that it will release in two parts have also been rested with the title reveal and the release date of the sequel attached to the ending along with a post-credits scene.

Fans are also growing curious about Dhurandhar's OTT release.

When and where to watch Dhurandhar on streaming?

The digital rights of the film have been acquired by Netflix. The streamer will release it in multiple languages after its theatrical run has concluded. Dhurandhar hit the big screens on December 5. Hindi movies have a follow the 8-week window rule with regards to their streaming debut. It means that only after 8 weeks have passed since the theatrical release can the movie stream online. This means that Dhurandhar is expected to arrive on Netflix somewhere in early February.

Meanwhile, the makers have already confirmed the release of the sequel, titled Dhurandhar: Revenge. It will arrive in theatres on March 19, as hinted in the post-credits scene. This means that there will be a little over 1 month's time after Dhurandhar streams and part 2 debuts on the big screens.

