Dhurandhar Makes Way To Bollywood's Top 5 Biggest Second Week Grossers, Beats Pushpa 2, Chhaava And Other Biggies

Dhurandhar continues to wreak havoc at the box office even in the second week of release. The Aditya Dhar directorial has become one of the biggest movies of Bollywood within days of its release on December 5. Led by Ranveer Singh, the espionage thriller also features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R. Madhavan. The postive word of mouth for the movie has led to it creating a rampage at the box office. Ever since its release, Dhurandhar has shattered several box office records.

As per Sacnilk, the Aditya Dhar movie has now become the first Hindi film to surpass the ₹200 crore mark in the second week in just 5 days. As a Dhurandhar has recorded the highest second week numbers for any Bollywood movie. The movie has surpassed the second-week record holder- Pushpa 2 (2024), headlined by Allu Arjun.



The second week of Dhurandhar began with the biggest second Friday (₹32.5 cr) for any Bollywood movie. After the 13 days of theatrical run, the movie has amassed a total of ₹ 422.94 Cr. Take a look at the box office collections of the top movies in the second week.



Release Year Movie Name Second Week Collection 2025 Dhurandhar ₹204.50 cr (and counting) 2024 Pushpa 2 ₹196.50 cr 2025 Chhaava ₹180.25 cr 2017 Baahubali 2 ₹143.25 cr 2024 Stree 2 ₹141.40 cr

Records broken by Dhurandhar so far

Ever since the release of Dhurandhar, the movie has shattered records at the box office. As per Sacnilk, the movie has shattered atleast 25 records as of December 15. The movie has emerged as the biggest opening weekend for Ranveer Singh, the biggest opening week for Ranveer Singh, the highest-grossing film for director Aditya Dhar, the highest-grossing A-rated Indian film of 2025, biggest second week ever in Hindi.