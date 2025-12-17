Updated 17 December 2025 at 17:26 IST
Agastya Nanda's Ikkis Bows Out Of Christmas Clash With Main Tera Tu Meri Tu Meri Main Tera Amid Dhurandhar Juggernaut At Box Office
The makers of Ikkis have confirmed that the film, originally scheduled to release on December 25, will now hit the big screens on January 1, 2026.
Days before release, the makers of Agastya Nanda's Ikkis have confirmed that the movie will not hit the big screens on December 25, as scheduled. While the reason behind the postponement remains unknown, the makers shared the update with a new poster of the movie. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the movie, which is also Dharmendra's posthumous release, will hit the big screens on January 1, 2026.
Dhurandhar and Avatar: Fire and Ash behind Ikkis postponed?
The release of Ikkis was originally planned for December 25. The movie would have hit the screens weeks after Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, which is continuing to wreak havoc at the box office since its release on December 5. The movie, directed by Aditya Dhar, continues to remain the first choice of cinegoers with collections remaining above ₹20 crore, even on a working day in the second week. The movie is expected to hold the steady momentum in the coming weeks as well.
Even if the Dhurandhar craze comes down a bit in the coming weeks, on December 19, Hollywood biggie Avatar: Fire And Ash will take over the Indian screens. James Cameron's tentpole film is expected to enjoy an extended release for at atleast 2 weeks. This would further jeopardise the business of Agastya Nanda's Ikkis.
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Teri Tu Meri to enjoy a solo release at Christmas
With Ikkis moving out of the way, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Teri Tu Meri will now enjoy a solo release on Christmas, December 25. However, it remains uncertain if this will benefit the movie in any way, as there is very little anticipation for the movie to begin with.
Shifting Ikkis' release can be beneficial for the movie. As per Taran Adarsh, the solo release on January 1, 2026, will ensure a higher audience for the movie. Previously, Maddock Films had postponed the release of its biggie Chhaava (2023) to avoid a direct clash with Pushpa 2 (2024).
