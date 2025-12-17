Agastya Nanda's Ikkis Bows Out Of Christmas Clash With Main Tera Tu Meri Tu Meri Main Tera Amid Dhurandhar Juggernaut At Box Office

Days before release, the makers of Agastya Nanda's Ikkis have confirmed that the movie will not hit the big screens on December 25, as scheduled. While the reason behind the postponement remains unknown, the makers shared the update with a new poster of the movie. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the movie, which is also Dharmendra's posthumous release, will hit the big screens on January 1, 2026.

Dhurandhar and Avatar: Fire and Ash behind Ikkis postponed?

The release of Ikkis was originally planned for December 25. The movie would have hit the screens weeks after Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, which is continuing to wreak havoc at the box office since its release on December 5. The movie, directed by Aditya Dhar, continues to remain the first choice of cinegoers with collections remaining above ₹20 crore, even on a working day in the second week. The movie is expected to hold the steady momentum in the coming weeks as well.

Ikkis was scheduled to release on December 25, weeks after Dhurandhar and Avatar: Fire and Ash | Image: X

Even if the Dhurandhar craze comes down a bit in the coming weeks, on December 19, Hollywood biggie Avatar: Fire And Ash will take over the Indian screens. James Cameron's tentpole film is expected to enjoy an extended release for at atleast 2 weeks. This would further jeopardise the business of Agastya Nanda's Ikkis.



Tu Meri Main Tera Main Teri Tu Meri to enjoy a solo release at Christmas

With Ikkis moving out of the way, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Teri Tu Meri will now enjoy a solo release on Christmas, December 25. However, it remains uncertain if this will benefit the movie in any way, as there is very little anticipation for the movie to begin with.



Tu Meri Main Tera Main Teri Tu Meri features Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the lead roles | Image: X