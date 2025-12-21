Dhurandhar Misses Out On A Historic Box Office Hattrick Due To Avatar Fire And Ash

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 17: Ranveer Singh fronted multi-starrer has set the box office on fire. Not only is the word of mouth for the film highly positive, it is witnessing tremendous footfalls. The Aditya Dhar directorial has already become the fastest Hindi film to hit the ₹500 crore mark and is showing no signs of slowing down. In its third weekend, Dhurandhar has surpassed the ₹550 crore mark at the domestic box office and has started its journey to ₹600 crore club now.

Dhurandhar misses a historic box office hattrick

The movie has already registered the highest 2nd weekend and 3rd weekend biz for a Hindi release, beating Pushpa 2. In its third weekend, the movie collected around ₹95 crore. It missed the ₹100 crore mark for the third weekend straight, which would have been another box office record in its kitty.

In 17 days, Dhurandhar has collected over ₹555 crore in India. It has already surpassed the lifetime collection of Animal and Pathaan. Next, in its sight are Jawan, Stree 2 and Chhaava. The movie is performing well overseas also, taking its worldwide gross to over ₹700 crore. At this pace, its is predicted that Ranveer Singh may join the elite list of actors whose films have grossed over ₹1000 crore. Prabhas, Shah Rukh Khan, Yash, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Aamir Khan are part of this list and Ranveer could be the new entrant.

The great numbers posed by Dhurandhar in its third weekend is despite Avatar 3 opposing it. The Hollywood release grossed ₹66 crore in its opening weekend India and proved to be a competition for Dhurandhar. With another Hindi release - Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri - set to join the fray on Christmas, Dhurandhar is likely to witness another slump as it heads into its third week and fourth weekend.