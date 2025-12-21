Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Advance Booking Collection: Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday Starrer To Bring Box Office Joy On Christmas?

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Advance Booking Collection: Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday have paired up agian after the their 2019 hit film Pati Patni Aur Woh. The upcoming release Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is directed by Sameer Vidwans, who has previously worked with Kartik in Satyaprem ki Katha. TMMTMTTM has been shot in foreign locations and its songs have struck a chord with the audiences. Kartik and Ananya have also been promoting the movie aggressively and since the release day is Christmas, the opening is expected to be good. The advance booking for the rom-com has also opened.

How many tickets has Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri sold so far?

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri pre-sales began on December 21 in select screes. As the release date nears, full-fledged pre-sales are expected to begin. As per Sacnilk, the movie has sold 887 tickets from 342 shows and collected ₹3.67 lakh so far. While the numbers may seem very low at this point, they are expected to witness a jump in the coming days. The holiday release is a factor that could work in its favour.

It is to be noted that while there is a good pre-release buzz surrounding TMMTMTTM, it will face stiff competition from Avatar: Fire And Ash and Dhurandhar. Both movies are expected to eat into the business of any upcoming releases.

Meanwhile, as per a report in Bollywood Hungama, on its release day, TMMTMTTM will get a bigger screen count that Avatar 3. "The show reduction process has already begun at independent chains, and approximately 30 per cent of the shows will be reduced for Avatar: Fire and Ash on Christmas Day, which will give a very good release to the Kartik Aaryan film," a trade source shared, adding, "The audience demand is driving the showcasing and programming, as Avatar: Fire and Ash has clearly not fired the way it should have at the box office."