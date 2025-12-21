Avatar Fire And Ash Box Office Collection Day 3: James Cameron's Film Proves Its Mettle After A Slow Start In India

Avatar Fire And Ash Box Office Collection Day 3: James Cameron's sci-fi actioner Avatar 3 hit the big screens on December 19 amid high anticipation. In India, the movie opened to decent reviews but sub par box office collection, at least compared to the mammoth ₹50 crore day 1 biz of its predecessor Avatar: The Way Of Water in 2022. As Avatar 3's first weekend wound up on Sunday (December 21), it ended up witnessing a boost in its biz, which is a good sign going forth.

Avatar 3 opening weekend biz in India is here

On day 1, Avatar 3 collected ₹ 19 crore. On day 2, the biz jumped to ₹22.25 crore, followed by another boost, taking the figures to ₹25 crore on Sunday. The three-day collection stands at ₹66.25 crore. Despite a slow opening, the film has witnessed an increase in footfalls and is expected to show a similar positive trend in the coming week.

The Avatar franchise is directed by James Cameron | Image: X

Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer Dhurandhar has proved to be a big hurdle for Avatar 3. While the Hollywood movie may have occupied all IMAX screens, the Hindi release is trending way better than the Avatar 3 in its third weekend. Dhurandhar minted nearly ₹95 crore in its 3rd weekend, performing way better than its opponent.

New Hindi release to pose a threat for Avatar 3

While Avatar franchise has historically relied on sustained run in cinema halls rather than initial box office response, after Dhurandhar, it is set to face another hurdle in India in the form of Christmas release Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. While Avatar 3 would have wanted to make use of the Christmas holiday to boost its figures at the box office, its screen count is expected to decrease by 30% to provide a better showcasing to TMMTMTTM.