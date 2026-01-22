Border 2 Advance Booking Day 1: Bollywood Pins Hope For First Hit Of The Year With Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan's War Drama

Border 2 Advance Booking Collection: The Sunny Deol starrer will hit the big screens on January 23. A sequel to the 1997 film, the war drama is based on the real-life incidents of the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The movie also features Ahan Shetty, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh. The advance booking for the movie commenced on Monday and has registered a decent collection.

How much has Border 2 raked in advance booking collection?

In just 3 days of the advance booking commencing, Border 2 raked in ₹5.86 crore. According to Sacnilk, 182,793 tickets have already been sold for the first day of the movie's release. Border 2 is likely to open with a two-digit collection on the first day of release.



The movie will benefit from the extended weekend owing to the Republic Day holiday. No other significant release from the Hindi industry that week will also aid the business of war dramas. The only competition of the movie would be Ranveer Singh headliner Dhurandhar, which is almost in its second month of theatrical run. Border 2 will also benefit from the nostalgia factor, as it is a sequel to JP Dutta's cult classic. The trailer and teaser of the movie received a roaring reception. The movie is likely to shower a postive business at the box office in an otherwise dry January.

The other new Bollywood releases, such as Happy Patel, Ikkis and Rahu Ketu, have all underperformed at the box office. In the new year, Dhurandhar continued to reign supreme with no new movie being able to stop the juggernaut. Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 brings together a powerful ensemble led by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh.