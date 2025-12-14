Dhurandhar: Parents Bring 3-Year-Old, Teen Kid To A-Rated Movie, Screening Halted In Bhopal | Watch

Dhurandhar is performing very well at the box office. The Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer spy actioner has crossed the ₹300 crore mark in its second weekend, not counting Sunday's collection. The movie has been rated A by the CBFC, which allows only those above the age of 18 eligible to watch it in theatres. However, a controversy erupted, reportedly at a theatre in Bhopal, when a couple got their kid to a show of the film. One of them is said to be a 3-year-old and was seen in his father's arm.

As those in the theatre started recording the moment, a teen was also seen seated in the hall. Social media users pulled up the parents of the kids and the management for allowing non-adults to an A-rated movie. "Parents ki galti to hai hi sath mein entry dene wale ki bhi hai (sic)," commented an Instagram user on the viral video. Another wrote, "It's for adults toh kyun maa baap leke jarahe h ...dusra theater wale kyun allow ker rhe h (sic)."

Advertisement

Dhurandhar is filled with scenes depicting graphic violence and also has mature and sexual themes. It is also full of scenes where the characters smoke and consume alcohol. Moreover, the movie has abusive language also, which is not suitable for non-adults. The video from inside the theatre premises saw audiences taking note and objecting to kids' being present in Dhurandhar screening. As a result, the show was paused and chaos ensued.

Management intervened and the couple was asked to leave the theatre with their kids. It appeared as if the issue of non-adults being permitted for an A-rated movie was raised by the moviegoers before the screening began. Their quick prompt resulted in the management's timely intervention.