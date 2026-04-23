Viral | Trisha Krishnan Uses Vijay's Song In Post Flaunting Inked Finger After Casting Vote In Tamil Nadu Elections Amid Relationship Rumours

Trisha Krishnan was among the many Kollywood celebrities who cast their votes in the Tamil Nadu State Assembly elections on April 23. The actress was seen arriving at the polling booth in a green cord set early morning to fulfil her moral duty. Several videos and photos of the actress from the polling booth went viral online.

Following her polling booth visit, Trisha took to her Instagram account to share a photo flaunting her inked finger. She shared the photo in which she could be seen seated in her car while smiling for the shutterbugs indiciating her participation in the democratic event. She shared the click with a finger and an evil eye emoji.

However, what caught the attention of social media users was the actress's choice of song. She posted the photo with the Ghilli song Arjunar Villu in the background. The song is from the movie in which she co-stars along with Thalapathy Vijay, who is making his political debut with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party.

Comment section of Trisha | Image: Instagram

While Trisha did not say much, fans of the actress are convinced that the post is a subtle indication of her political alliance and her way of showing support to the actor-turned-politician Vijay. This also comes amid the rumoured romance of Trisha and Vijay. While the duo has maintained that they are just friends, social media reports claim otherwise.



Also Read: Trisha Krishnan Silences Rumours Surrounding Her Personal Life Amid Vijay Link Up: Apparently, I've Quit Films, Married Rich Businessman…

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Vijay and Trisha: From screen partnership to rumoured romance

Vijay and Trisha are one of the most followed on-screen duos in Kollywood. The actors have collaborated on hit movies like Ghilli (2004), Thirupaachi (2005), Aathi (2006), and Kuruvi (2008). They most recently co-starred in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Leo (2023). Following the movie, the rumours of a relationship brewing between Vijay and Trisha gained pace.

A viral photo of Vijay and Trisha at a reception | Image: X

This was further solidified earlier this year when Vijay's wife, Sankgeeta Sornalingam, moved court to file a divorce from the actor, citing his affair with an actress. While she did not name names, fans guessed that the unnamed actress is Trisha. Soon after the allegations, Vijay and Trisha were spotted attending a wedding reception together.



Also Read: Shameful: Vijay-Trisha Attend Wedding Reception Amid His Divorce Proceedings With Estranged Wife Sangeetha, Fans Unhappy