Remembering Satyajit Ray: A Look Back At Oscar Winning Filmmaker's Timeless Masterpieces On His 34th Death Anniversary

Long before the world eased its borders and global cinema became the norm, Satyajit Ray put the Indian film industry on the map. The cinema titan is well-renowned for his unparalleled contribution to Bengali as well as Hindi movies. On the ocassion of the filmmaker's death anniversary, here is a look back at his most popular works, which remain timeless classics to date.

Satyajit Ray's famous Apu trilogy

Posters of the Apu trilogy | Image: X

Satyajit Ray's most notable work is unarguably the Apu trilogy. The iconic franchise began with his debut film, Pather Panchali (1955). Made on a modest budget, the film captured the raw beauty of rural Bengal and the struggles of a poor family with striking realism. It went on to win several awards globally, including at the Cannes Film Festival and put Indian cinema on the international map. The trilogy continued with Aparajito and Apur Sansar, cementing Ray’s reputation as a master storyteller.

Devi (1960)

Satyajit Ray's work was most appreciated for taking a bold stance and raising questions that others were too uncomfortable to raise. The filmmaker directed Devi, led by Sharmila Tagore, a movie that challenged societal norms and superstitions. Though he feared the clips getting axed by CBFC, the movie was cleared without any hindrance.

Kanchenjungha (1962)

Satyajit Ray's first colour movie, based on his first original screenplay, was Kanchenjungha. The emotionally driven film narrates the story of a family trying to arrange their youngest daughter's marriage with an engineer. It was set in Darjeeling.

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Charulata (1964)

A still from Charulata | Image: X

This movie is still considered one of Ray's most critically acclaimed works. Based on a novel by Rabindranath Tagore, the movie tells a poignant tale of loneliness and unspoken love. This film, too, went on to win many international accolades and was praised for its portrayal of female desire.

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Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne (1969)