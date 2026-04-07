'Dhurandhar Se Sabki Jali Toh Hai...': Ameesha Patel Blasts Zakir Khan For 'Spreading Negativity' Among Film Stars, Siddharth Anand Calls Shim 'Duffer'

The Dhurandhar franchise has turned out to be the highest grossing Hindi movie series. The sheer pace at which the Ranveer Singh starrer spy action dramas has done ₹1000 crore+ biz worldwide has pleasantly surprised trade experts. However, how a majority of Bollywood stars have not openly praised the movie on social media, as opposed to South celebs who have whole-heartedly lauded Ranveer, Aditya Dhar and the team, has left fans questioning whether the Hindi film industry is "jealous" of their success.

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Dhurandhar movies have collectively grossed over ₹2500 crore at the worldwide box office | Image: X

This was highlighted by comedian Zakir Khan at an awards function he hosted recently alongside Alia Bhatt and Sunil Grover. He said, "Kitne hi congratulatory post aap daal de, kitne hi story daalde, kitne hi interview mein aap bolde my favourite film, magar sach toh yeh hai ke Dhurandhar se sabki jali toh hai. Bomb film mein foote Lyari mein par dhuan udaa hai Bandra se Juhu mein."

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His comments received mixed reactions. While some said that what he said was right, others noted that Bollywood celebs are standing up for each other and there's no space for envy, only healthy competition, in the industry. Actress Ameesha Patel did not hold back from calling out Zakir for his comments.

She wrote in a post on X, "DUDE-Stop spreading NEGATIVITY! film industry has valued n respected DHURANDHAR! Superstars like SRK,SALMAN,SUNNY , HRITHIK,AJAY et have given not just 1 but 25 plus mega hits n will continue to do so CHILL-GADAR bahut saalon se sabne already machai hain aur aage bhi machaayenge (sic)."

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Ameesha's indirect shoutout to her blockbuster action film Gadar 2 (2023), which grossed over ₹500 crore at the box office, and his co-star Sunny Deol in her post did not go unnoticed. Director Siddharth Anand also posted on X, countering Zakiur's comments at awards show.