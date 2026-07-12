Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Introduces Her Fiancé During Delhi Concert, Shows Off Her Engagement Ring | See Viral Video

Jasmine Sandlas, who is busy with The Dream Girl India Tour, surprised her fans by announcing her engagement during a Delhi concert. A video is going viral on the internet that shows her introducing her fiancé, Shekhar Chaudhary and showing off her engagement ring. They even shared a romantic moment on the stage before dancing together on the singer's popular track Laavan. The Delhi concert marked the beginning of her The Dream Girl India tour.

Jasmine Sandlas shows off her engagement ring

In a video going viral on the internet, Jasmine can be heard excitedly announcing her engagement. “This is the man who put a ring on it. This is my man, everybody!" she said. The singer then rushed over to her fiancé and gave him a tight hug.

The couple soaked in the cheers of the crowd as they shared a romantic moment before dancing together to Jasmine's popular track 'Laavan', making the occasion even more memorable for concertgoers.

Jasmine Sandlas Delhi concert

During the Delhi concert, the singer delivered one energetic performance after another. She had the audience singing along and grooving to some of her biggest Punjabi hits, including Laavan, Panjeba and Sip Sip, among several others. She then turned up the energy by performing on Dhurandhar songs Shararat, Jaiye Sajana, Taras, Illegal Weapon and Yaar Na Mile.

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Jasmine made a striking fashion statement in an embellished golden lehenga paired with heavy jewellery, perfectly complementing the grandeur of the evening.

Next, she will be performing in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chandigarh.

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About Jasmine Sandlas