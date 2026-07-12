Lenin Box Office Collection Day 2: Akhil Akkineni Starrer Sees Growth On Saturday, Mints ₹15.30 Crore
Lenin Box Office Collection Day 2: Adding domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide collection stands at ₹23.40 crore.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Lenin Box Office Collection: Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse starrer earned mixed reviews from the critics and audience. This helped the business on the second day, and saw 14 per cent growth on Saturday. The film is also performing well overseas, in comparison to his other movies.
Lenin box office collection day 2
According to Sacnilk, the film earned ₹8.15 crore across 2099 shows on the second day in India. This brings total India net to ₹15.30 crore and gross total to ₹17.60 crore. Overseas, the film collected ₹2.50 crore, taking the gross total to ₹5.80 crore.
Adding domestic and overseas collection, the worldwide collection stands at ₹23.40 crore.
The film earned ₹7.15 crore on the opening day, marking Akhil's highest opener so far.
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Lenin registered 60.27 per cent overall Telugu occupancy on Saturday, with the maximum reported in NCR (89.5 per cent).
All about Lenin
Helmed by Murali Kishor Abburu, the film stars Bhagyashri as Akhil's love interest, Bharathi. Earlier, Sreeleela was supposed to star opposite Akhil, but owing to date issues, the actress had to step away from the project. The film also stars Ramki, Sivaji, Sunil, Brahmaji and Easwari Rao in supporting roles. Naveen Kumar serves as a cinematographer, and the music is by Thaman. Editing for the film has been done by Navin Nooli.
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