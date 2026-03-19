Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh Starrer Becomes ₹100 Crore Grosser On Opening Day

Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar sequel has lived up to the hype it had generated ahead of its release. Apart from a trailer and an audio launch event, the team refrained from any sort of promotions, letting the content do all the talking. The movie's paid previews began on March 18 and generated an overwhelming response despite shows getting cancelled due to late delivery of prints. As these hurdles got sorted out, the collections soared unlike any other movie.

Dhurandhar mints over ₹100 crore on day 1 in India

Not counting collections from previews, Dhurandhar 2 minted ₹102.55 crore from over 21,000 shows playing in India. Most of these shows are in Hindi with English subtitles as the dubbed versions are still not ready for viewing. The craze of this movie is evident as even audiences in regional territories are watching it in Hindi. Adding ₹43 crore from its previews, the nett collection in India for Dhuranhdar 2 stands at ₹145.55 crore. On Thursday, the Hindi version contributed ₹99 crore to the movie's biz in India, while Telugu contributed ₹2.12 crore and Tamil added another ₹1.16 crore.

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Dhurandhar franchise is directed by Aditya Dhar | Image: X

The gross collection in India stands at ₹172.63 crore (including previews). Since the Eid weekend is coming up, sky is the limit for Dhurandhar 2 in the extended opening weekend.

Dhurandhar franchise is directed by Aditya Dhar of Uri fame. The sequel marks the return of Ranveer as Hamza Ali Mazhari, an Indian spy operating in Pakistan's Karachi. Hamza's backstory as Jaskirat Singh Rangi is shown in detail in the sequel. Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun and Danish Pandor play pivotal roles in this blood-soaked revenge saga.