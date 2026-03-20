Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranveer Singh Starrer Loses Momentum Slightly, But Eyes Historic Eid Biz

Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collection Day 2: Director Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh as an undercover Indian spy operating in Pakistan, broke many records to deliver one of the biggest openings in Indian cinema on March 19. In India, it minted over ₹102 crore nett on day 1 (excluding March 18 previews), with the Hindi version alone collecting ₹99 crore in all territories at the domestic box office. On day 2, the numbers declined slightly. But Eid holiday on March 21, followed by Sunday are expected to be historic in terms of collections for this trending movie.

How much has Dhurandhar 2 collected in 2 days?

On day 1, the spy thriller minted ₹102.55 crore from over 21,000 shows in India. On day 2, the collection slipped to ₹74.70 crore. The decline in figures was because Friday was a working day and the occupancy picked up post evening. In two-days, counting previews, Dhurandhar 2 has crossed the ₹200 crore mark. Its three day biz stands at ₹220.25 crore. The movie will look to touch at least ₹450 crore in India in its extended opening weekend.

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Dhurandhar franchise is directed by Aditya Dhar | Image: X

The movie was confirmed to release in various dubbed Indian languages apart from its original Hindi version. However, the rollout of the dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam has not happened as planned. Still, the movie is being watched in Southern states in Hindi with English subtitles.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge features Ranveer Singh as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, a young man who transforms into covert operative Hamza Ali Mazari operating deep inside Pakistan. The sequel charts Mazari’s rise in the Karachi underworld while tracing the origins of the man behind the cover. R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi also feature in the sequel.