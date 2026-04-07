Jailer 2: Potential Hindi Market Hit After BIG Cameo Is Shelved?

Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2 is shaping up to be one of the most awaited Indian movies of the year. While the release date has not yet been revealed by the team, Rajini recently shared that the shooting phase in inching closer to its completion. Director Nelson Dilipkumar has assembled a pan-India cast for the sequel and the hype surrounding this upcoming action comedy is sky high. Apart from returning star cast of Rajinikanth, Shivarajkumar and Mohanlal, additional cameos in sequel are of Vijay Sethupathi, Nora Fatehi, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty and SJ Suryah. Unconfirmed reports have suggested that Shah Rukh Khan and Nandamuri Balakrishna may also appear in pivotal roles in Jailer 2.

While the news of SRK's cameo had led to initial buzz about Jailer 2 in the Hindi belt, a new report states that the Bollywood star has "politely turned down" the offer to feature in Rajini's upcoming movie. It was earlier said that he would play the role of a cop. However, it seems like the plan to get him onboard the sequel has not worked out.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh is currently deep into the production of King, directed by Siddharth Anand, which is slated for a December 2026 release. In his recent appearances at IPL matches, he could be seen sporting his silver fox hairdo, which has been revealed in the film's teaser. Since Jailer 2 is eyeing an August 2026 release window, SRK reportedly felt that a big-screen appearance so close to his own lead release might dilute the exclusivity of his return.

Since King marks the big screen debut of Suhana Khan, the stakes are even higher. Given how Suhana's debut The Archies, which released on Netflix, was a disaster, the team of King will certainly leave no stone unturned to make it into a promising feature. Meanwhile, Jailer 2, which would have benefitted in the Hindi belts with a potential cameo of SRK, now stands affected commercially even before release.