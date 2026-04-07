Not Standalone Lady Singham Movie, Rohit Shetty To Bring Back Deepika Padukone's Cop Character In Ajay Devgn-Akshay Kumar's Golmaal 5?

After director Rohit Shetty faced continued criticism for sidelining women characters in his action heavy cop movies, he introduced Shakti Shetty, a fearless and funny police officer played by Deepika Padukone in Singham Again (2024). During the promotions of Singham Again, Rohit also promised fans that he would make a standalone movie on Shakti aka Lady Singham. However, that project has not been formally greenlit yet.

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Meanwhile, Rohit has moved on to Golmaal 5 and has set it as his next directorial. The upcoming, fifth installment in the comedy franchise not only brings back Sharman Joshi to the fold after he missed out on featuring in Golmaal 2-4, but also introduces Akshay Kumar's mystery character. It is also being reported that this time around, there will be no forced romantic track in the comedy entertainer.

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While a leading lady may not feature in Golmaal 5, not at least in a romantic angle, rumours are rife that Deepika as Lady Singham may feature in the forthcoming film. While Akshay has a full-fledged role in Golmaal 5, Deepika may only have a cameo role.

As per sources, Deepika will enter during the film's climax. She will reportedly help Ajay and the other stars catch Akshay's character. This scene is being called the biggest surprise from the team of Golmaal 5. After Deepika featured opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rohit's Chennai Express (2013), and it turned out to be a hit, the actress was seen in a special song in the director's 2022 release Cirkus. She featured in the track with her husband, Ranveer Singh. However, Cirkus was a commercial disaster. Post that, Deepika entered the copverse as Lady Singham and is said to be reprising this well-received character in Golmaal 5 now. However, fans will certainly be eager to witness her in a full-fledged cop movie, helmed by Rohit.