Dhurandhar The Revenge Makers Fix 'Cameraperson In Mirror' Gaffe, Edited Version Of Ranveer Singh Starrer Sent To Theatres: Report

Dhurandhar The Revenge hit the big screens on March 19 and has been dominating social media discourse since then. Following the release of the movie, social media users flagged a particular scene in which a cameraperson could be seen in the main frame of the movie. The makers have reportedly taken cognisance of the goof-up and have fixed the scene.

Dhurandhar 2 makers re-edit the movie

A source close to the production of Dhurandhar The Revenge told Bollywood Hungama that Aditya Dhar and his team are working towards fixing the error in editing. For the unversed, the mistake can be noticed in the post-interval scene when Ranveer Singh as Hamza is fighting Pinda, when he threatens to expose his reality. In the high-intensity, confrontation scene, a man holding the camera appears in the mirror, an otherwise tiny gaffe that eagle-eyed netizens noticed and highlighted.



Also Read: Rahul Banerjee's Final Video From Film Set Surfaces After His Death

Speaking to the publication, the insider in the know shared, “Cinemas across the country were sent revised prints of the film and were told to screen them with immediate effect. Some theatres received the new print on Saturday, while others got it on Sunday.” Justifying the oversight, the source added, “In this new print, the cameraman can no longer be seen in the mirror’s reflection. When you are delivering such a mammoth film, you need to take care of countless aspects. Once in a while, mistakes do happen. Even in Hollywood films, one can spot many such goofs. It’s praiseworthy that Aditya Dhar and team got the mistake corrected. It goes without saying that even after the theatrical run, it’ll be the rectified version that will play on OTT and satellite.”



Also Read: Kartik-Sreeleela Resume Shooting In Srinagar For Anurag Basu Directorial

Despite the mistake, cinegoers have been flocking to cinema halls to catch Dhurandhar 2 on the big screens. After the second weekend, the Ranveer Singh starrer has breached the ₹800 crore mark at the box office.