Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela Spotted Shooting In Srinagar For Movie That Was Scheduled To Release On Diwali 2025

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela are currently shooting for the final leg of Anurag Basu's directorial. A leaked photo of the actors shows them shooting in the Kashmir valley. In the leaked shot, the actor was seen sporting a rugged look. While it remains unclear which movie the duo is filming, reports suggest that the shooting is for Anurag Basu's directorial.

In the now viral photos allegedly from the film set, Kartik could be seen layered in warm, woollen clothes. He was seen sporting a long beard and long hair, giving him an unkempt look. Sreeleela, on the other hand, was seen standing a few metres away from the actor. She donned a denim-on-denim look, pairing it with a red scarf, which seemed to be her signature look from the movie. Their pictures are now viral online.

As per Moneycontrol, the actor duo is shooting for a critical Srinagar sequence of the film. Earlier, pictures from their Gangktok schedule went viral online. The leaked photos from that schedule hinted at the movie being a musical.



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Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela's movie undergoes significant delays

For the unversed, the Anurag Basu directorial has undergone severe delays in release. The movie was earlier scheduled to hit the big screens on Diwali 2025. It was being reported that the movie's script underwent changes due to it being similar to last year's release, Saiyaara. However, director Anurag Basu has quashed all rumours. The filmmaker told Mid-day, “The only similarity in our films is that the male lead is a rockstar, and the story is about his journey.” As per reports, the Kartik Aaryan headliner would have also dealt with the female lead getting diagnosed with a neurological problem, like Aneet Padda in Saiyaara.

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