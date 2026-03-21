Updated 21 March 2026 at 13:09 IST
Dhurandhar The Revenge: Meet Udaybir Sandhu, Actor Who Gained And Lost 15 Kgs To Play Pinda In Ranveer Singh Starrer
While every cast and crew member of Dhurandhar 2 needs an appreciation post of their own, Udaybir Sandhu, who essayed the role of Pinda, has emerged as a bona fide star in the Aditya Dhar directorial.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
The sequel to Bollywood's biggest film, Dhurandhar 2, hit the big screens on March 19. As expected, the film unleashed a massive fan frenzy offline and triggered detailed discussions around its plot, cast performance, screenplay, twists and music online. While all cast members of the movie have delivered their career best performances in the Aditya Dhar directorial, critics and cinegoers have unanimously sung praises of Udaybir Sandhu, who essays the role of Pinda in the movie. For those who caught early shows of Dhurandhar 2 know that his 6-word dialogue foreshadowing the interval was the peak of the first part of the movie's plot. At the risk of some spoilers, read on to know more about the man behind the role.
Who is Udaybir Sandhu?
While Dhurandhar 2 is definitely his breakout role, Udaybir Sandhu is no stranger to the camera. He made his debut with the Akshay Kumar starrer Gold (2018) in which he played the role of a hockey coach. The actor has a sports background and was a National hockey player from Punjab.
Apart from sports, Udaybir Sandhu also made a name for himself in the modelling industry. The actor recently made his Punjabi movie debut with the Shehnaz Gill headliner Ik Kudi (2025). Apart from this, Udaybir Sandhu was also seen as Shinda in the Imtiaz Ali directorial biographical drama Amar Singh Chamkila (2024).
Also Read: 'Bade Sahab' Reveals If Ranveer Actually Uses 7 Vanity Vans On Set
Udaybir Sandhu boasts 31.4K followers on Instagram. A quick glance at his account shows that the actor possesses an interest in bike rides and travelling. Most recently, the actor took to his account to share photos from his transformation in Dhurandhar 2.
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In Aditya Dhar's directorial, Sandhu plays the role of Gurbaaz Singh, who is a close aide of Ranveer Singh, but later becomes a drug lord. For the part, the actor shared, he had to gain and lose 15 kilos during the filming of the movie. “Pushed my limits I didn’t know I had," wrote Udaybir Sandhu in a caption sharing his transformation for Dhurandhar 2.
Also Read: Not Vicky, Fans Find This Interesting Link Between Dhurandhar 2 And Uri
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Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 21 March 2026 at 13:09 IST