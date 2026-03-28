Dhurandhar The Revenge Plot Twist Baffles 'Real Jameel Jamali', After Being Brutally Trolled, Pak Politician Announces His Own Movie Lyari Ka Gabbar

Spoiler Alert! Pakistani politician Nabil Gabol is at the centre of trolling following the release of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge on March 19. The Pakistani minister had earlier claimed that the character of Rakesh Bedi, Jameel Jamali in the film, is based on him, as he was the MNA of Lyari at the time the film shows. However, the claim proved to be a significant issue for him once the sequel was released and Jamali's character was revealed to be an R&AW agent all along. Since then, Gabol has become the subject of memes and online jokes all over social media in India.

Nabil Gabol vows to make his own film as an answer to Dhurandhar 2

Following the incessant trolling, Nabil Gabol recently addressed a Pakistani content creator and mentioned that he will make his own film to counter the alleged lies shown in Dhurandhar 2. He said, “The truth is that they cannot fight Pakistan or the Pakistani Army, so they created a movie instead. Through this, they have made Lyari internationally famous. The people of Lyari do not care; they are very strong. They used a comedian, Rakesh Bedi, to play my role and portrayed him as Nabil Gabol. Rakesh Bedi later claimed, 'No, I didn't just base it on Nabil Gabol; I made it a general depiction of all Pakistani politicians'. However, in 2007, the MNA of Lyari was Nabil Gabol.”

He then addressed the trolls directly who have been making fun of him for going incognito following the release of Dhurandhar 2. The Pakistani politician vowed that he will give them all the answers soon and will tell the Indians the reality of Lyari. He added, “I will make Dhurandhar 3, but won’t call it that. I will call it Lyari Ka Gabbar.” A video of the same is now viral on social media.



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It is being alleged that Rakesh Bedi's character in Dhurandhar 2 is based on Nabil Gabol | Image: X

Earlier, after the release of Dhurandhar, Nabil Gabol made tall claims about his character in the film, showing him as ‘less dabanng’ than he really was at the time. He also alleged that the Ranveer Singh starrer has ‘tarnished the image’ of Pakistan.