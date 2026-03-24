Dhurandhar The Revenge Records ₹50 Crore+ Tuesday To Take Box Office Collection To Nearly ₹600 Crore In 6 Days

Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collection Day 6: Ranveer Singh starrer spy thriller recorded brilliant collections on its first Tuesday to take its India biz in 6 days to nearly ₹600 crore. All movies that were supposed to release around Dhurandhar 2 had been delayed to avoid losses. Only Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh released alongside the much-anticipated Dhurandhar sequel and is now paying the price of a direct clash.

Dhurandhar 2 is unstoppable at the box office

Despite higher than usual ticket prices, Dhurandhar 2 is witnessing massive audience turnout. On its sixth day, the movie minted ₹56.55 crore, taking its six-day total in India to ₹575.6 crore (including ₹43 crore in previews). The dubbed versions of Dhurandhar 2 did not release as planned. Still, audiences in Southern India are watching it in the original Hindi version with English subtitles. Dhurandhar, released last year in December, minted over ₹1300 crore globally. The sequel, given its crazy trend, is expected to commercially outperform the first installment.

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Dhurandhar 2 is running in 2D and IMAX 2D in India and overseas | Image: X

Currently, the film is playing in over 20,370 shows in India in all languages. Overseas, too, the movie is performing beyond expectations and has already grossed over ₹200 crore, despite a complete ban in the Gulf region.

Hamza's backstory revealed in Dhurandhar 2

The sequel charts the rise of Ranveer Singh's character Hamza Ali Mazari in the Karachi underworld while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually transforms into the covert operative. R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi have reprised their roles in Dhurandhar 2.

