Shreya Ghoshal's Whopping Salary For A Live Show Revealed, Despite Earning Crores, Netizens Say 'She's Underpaid'

Shreya Ghoshal is one of the most prominent singers in India. Apart from lending her soulful voice to tracks across various Indian film industries, she is also amongst the highest paid playback artists in the country. Her live shows are certain to draw thousands and her name featuring in a soundtrack comes with the surety that the tracks are a hit.

Shreya performed at the recently held Telangana Gaddar Film Awards at the Hitex Convention Centre. Her rendition of Nuvena went viral on social media. Meanwhile, an alleged invoice that reveals Shreya's whopping paycheck for the awards night has been circulating online.

As per the invoice, Shreya was the highest paid act at the awards show. While actress Nidhhi Agerwal of The Raja Saab fame reportedly took home ₹20 lakh for her performance and composer-singer Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP was paid ₹60 lakh for his act, Shreya is said to have taken home a whopping ₹1.65 crore for her live show at the Telangana Gaddar Film Awards. This reported amount is of the artist alone and background dancers, choreographers and other additional set-ups are additional costs.

Advertisement

If Shreya Ghoshal actually charges this reported amount for a live show, this puts her in the list of highest paid performers in India. AR Rahman, said to be taking home over ₹3 crore for a concert, and singers Arijit Singh and Sonu Nigam are known to charge more than Shreya for live shows. Reacting to this. a social media user wrote, "Why wouldn't she? I've seen nearly the same amount for Sunidhi for a corporate event (sic)." Some said that she was "undercharging" given her talent and connect with listeners.

Advertisement