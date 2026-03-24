As Dhurandhar 2 Crushes Ustaad Bhagat Singh At Box Office, Director Harish Shankar Calls Clash With 'Monster' A 'Big Risk'

Dhurandhar The Revenge is crushing every single record at the box office in just six days of its release. Most movies, including Yash's Toxic, Ram Charan's Peddi, Nani's The Paradise and Dhamaal 4 averted a direct clash with the Ranveer Singh starrer during the Eid weekend, sensing it would turn out to be a commercial monster. And the belief has turned out to be true. By its sixth day, the Aditya Dhar directorial is already inching towards the ₹900 crore mark in global receipts, with much more to come.

As Toxic vacated the March 19 slot, paving the way for Dhurandhar 2's potential solo release, Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh took up the date. However, UBS has put up an underwhelming show at the box office in India and overseas. In Telugu states, Dhurandhar 2 is doing better business than UBS. Despite the Telugu dubbed version of Ranveer's film not making it in cinema halls on time, fans flocked to watch its Hindi version with English subtitles. UBS, meanwhile, has been completely sidelined and is struggling with ₹64.28 crore nett collection in India.

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Director Harish Shankar opened up about the performance of his movie starring Pawan Kalyan, saying, "Among Gabbar Singh and Ustaad Bhagat Singh, my favorite is the latter because I can see a more mature writer in myself. Every filmmaker wants a solo release for their film, but due to the decision of my exhibitors and producers, we had to prepone the release. It was a big risk clashing with a monster like Dhurandhar 2.”

He added, "As said in the Bhagavad Gita, only effort is in our hands, not the result. I feel happy about the appreciation for the film. Ustaad Bhagat Singh might not have broken previous records and may have earned less revenue than them. Not every film can break records, and not every Friday can be ours. Content is only in our hands, but collections depend on factors like the release window, ticket hikes, and competition from other films.”