Dhurandhar The Revenge Remains The Second Highest Grosser Indian Movie, Needs This Much To Beat Record Holder Pushpa 2
Dhurandhar: The Revenge is gearing up to break records at the box office. The Ranveer Singh starrer is all set to become the highest-grossing Indian movie ever.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Ever since its release on March 19, Dhurandhar The Revenge has been wreaking havoc at the box office. The successor of the first part, which was released in December 2025, the Aditya Dhar directorial has scripted history for Indian cinema and set a benchmark too high for others to follow. The Ranveer Singh starrer continues to be the first choice of cinegoers even after a month of its release.
While the theatrical run of the movie has been stellar, it is yet to become the highest-grossing Indian film ever. The record is held by Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, which was released in December 2024. Yet another much-anticipated sequel, Pushpa 2, also changed the landscape of Indian cinema upon its release.
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How much more does Dhurandhar 2 need to beat the collection of Pushpa 2?
According to Sacnilk, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 grossed ₹1234.10 crore at the Indian box office. The movie took 65 days to achieve the feat. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is currently the second-highest-grossing movie in India with ₹1,099.72 Cr. However, it must be noted that the Aditya Dhar movie has completed only 29 days in theatres. It is likely to surpass the collection of Pushpa 2 soon. The summer holidays and no significant releases in the coming days will contribute to increasing the business of the spy thriller. Additionally, there have been reports of the releae of Dhurandhar 2 on OTT being delayed. This will prompt a larger number of people to watch the movie on the big screens. The Ranveer Singh starrer needs only ₹134.38 crore to become the highest-grossing Indian film ever. This will also make it the first ‘A’ rated film, with no GCC release to achieve the feat.
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