Dhurandhar The Revenge Remains The Second Highest Grosser Indian Movie, Needs This Much To Beat Record Holder Pushpa 2

Ever since its release on March 19, Dhurandhar The Revenge has been wreaking havoc at the box office. The successor of the first part, which was released in December 2025, the Aditya Dhar directorial has scripted history for Indian cinema and set a benchmark too high for others to follow. The Ranveer Singh starrer continues to be the first choice of cinegoers even after a month of its release.

While the theatrical run of the movie has been stellar, it is yet to become the highest-grossing Indian film ever. The record is held by Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, which was released in December 2024. Yet another much-anticipated sequel, Pushpa 2, also changed the landscape of Indian cinema upon its release.



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How much more does Dhurandhar 2 need to beat the collection of Pushpa 2?