Dhurandhar The Revenge Surpasses Lifetime Biz Of Dhurandhar in Just 11 Days, Sequel Mints ₹846.87 Crore

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh starrer spy-action thriller Dhurandahr 2 is witnessing record breaking collections after its release on March 19. The movie has received rave reviews from fans in India and overseas and the same has reflected in its terrific box office run. After its second weekend wound up, Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed the India nett collection of the first installment.

Dhurandhar 2 is an unstoppable force

On its 11th day, Dhurandhar: The Revenge minted over ₹68.15 crore. This was more than its Saturday biz of ₹62.85 crore. The collection of this movie has not been curtailed by IPL. The sequel is currently playing in 19,270 shows across India and a good amount of business is coming from South states, especially the Telugu speaking regions.

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Ranveer Singh and Gaurav Gera in a still from Dhurandhar 2 | Image: X

Riding on tremendous patronage of movie-goers, Dhurandhar 2 has also emerged as the fourth highest grossing Indian movie worldwide in just 11 days. It is only behind Aamir Khan's Dangal (₹2070 crore), Prabhas' Baahubali 2 (₹1788 crore) and Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 (₹1742 crore). This milestone further cements the Dhurandhar franchise's position among the biggest in Indian cinema history.

Featuring Ranveer in the lead role, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a follow-up to director Aditya Dhar's 2025 release Dhurandhar, which went on to earn over ₹1300 crore at the box office worldwide. The sequel charts the rise of Ranveer's character Hamza Ali Mazari in the Karachi underworld while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually transforms into the covert operative for the Indian intelligence service. Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and Gaurav Gera are among the returning actors in the sequel, which also features new cast members.

