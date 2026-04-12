Asha Bhosle's Final Public Appearance At Arjun Tendulkar's Wedding Goes Viral, Veteran Singer Humbly Greeted Fans And Paparazzi

Legendary Indian playback singer Asha Bhosle breathed her last today, April 12. Following her demise, videos of her last public appearance have once again surfaced online. The veteran singer attended the wedding reception of Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar, in Mumbai.

Asha Bhosle joined the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Aamir Khan, who also attended the event on March 5. In the now viral videos, the Padma Vibhushan awardee was seen greeting the paps stationed outside the venue with warmth and respect. Despite her age and the challenges that come with it, Asha Bhosle obliged the paps for photos and appeared to be in high spirits at the wedding reception of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok.



Also Read: Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar: A Musical Legacy Like No Other

For the event, Asha Bhosle donned an elegant white silk saree. She draped the garment in her signature style and teamed it with a matching blouse, featuring golden work. She also carried a solid white shawl with the look. The 92-year-old singer completed her look with a statment white and gold neckpiece and a matching bangle.



Also Read: Asha Bhosle Dies At 92: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Akshay Pour Tribute

Asha Bhosle's cause of death revealed

The passing of Asha Bhosle on April 12 has marked the end of an era for Indian music. The singer was rushed to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital late Saturday evening. She suffered a cardiac arrest which led to her urgent hospitalisation. This morning, Dr Pratit Samdani, who was a part of her medical team, confirmed her demise and shared, "Asha Bhosale breathed her last today in Breach Candy Hospital. She passed away due to multi-organ failure."

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