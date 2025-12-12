Dhurandhar Tops Pushpa 2 (Hindi) And Chhaava's 2nd Friday Collection, Mints ₹239 Crore In 8 Days

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 8: Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer spy action thriller is on a record breaking spree at the box office since it released on December 5. It arrived amid muted promotions but huge anticipation. The content clicked and there's no stopping the Aditya Dhar directorial at the box office now. Dhurandhar minted over ₹200 crore in its first week, and as its 2nd Friday commenced on a high, it is looking at ₹100 crore+ collection in its second weekend.

Dhurandhar records highest ever 2nd Friday collection in Hindi

The movie minted nearly ₹32 crore on December 12, taking its total collection in 8 days to ₹239.45 crore in India. Since midnight and early morning shows of the film are playing in parts of Mumbai, the final day figure is expected to be higher than reported now. Dhurandhar has broken the record for the highest 2nd Friday biz for a Hindi film, surpassing Pushpa 2, which collected ₹27 crore.

Dhurandhar is on track to become Ranveer Singh's highest grossing film | Image: X

As per a report in Box Office India, with this trend, Dhurandhar is likely to become the highest grossing Hindi film, beating Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2. The highest Hindi grosser, however, is Pushpa 2, which minted ₹700 crore+ in Hindi dubbed version. While Dhurandhar might not beat this figure, its sequel, releasing on March 19 next year, could.



Dhurandhar gets praise from all corners of India

The stupendous numbers Dhurandhar is pulling at the box office is proof of its virality. Aditya Dhar is earning praise for the raw and real depiction of terrorism that is targeted at India. The movie features Ranveer Singh as an undercover agent who brings down a terror network in Pakistan. Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Akshaye Khanna are playing real-life Pakistani characters in power. R Madhavan's role is said to be inspired by India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.