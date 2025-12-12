Updated 12 December 2025 at 22:11 IST
Finally! Zendaya Returns As Rue In Euphoria 3 With 'Nate' Jacob Elordi, 'Cassie' Sydney Sweeney, 'Jules' Hunter Schafer And More | Watch
In the new season, the characters will move out of high school. The teaser shows glimpses of Rue, Nate, Cassie, Jules, Lexi and Maddy.
After its second season came out in 2019, Euphoria is finally set to release its third season in April 2026. The team has been filming for sometime now, and the first look of Zendaya as Rue Bennett has been officially unveiled by HBO as part of a reel featuring snippets from everything new that is coming out on the streaming service next year.
In the new season, the lives of the characters will move out of high school. Show creator Sam Levinson had earlier teased that when Zendaya returns as Rue, she finds herself south of the border in Mexico in debt to drug dealer Laurie, played by Martha Kelly, “trying to come up with some very innovative ways to pay it off."
In the clip released by HBO, Rue is seen dancing carefree, possibly under influence, running away from someone as she looks over her shoulder and inside a car driving fast on uneven terrain. The teaser also introduced other prominent characters. Nate (Jacob Elordi) shows off his abs and a drink in his hand. Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) turns and looks into the camera and has makeup and bunny ears on. Glimpses of Hunter Schafer as Jules, Alexa Demie as Maddy and Maude Apatow as Lexi are also shown.
The long-awaited season 3 of Euphoria will premiere more than four years after season two ended. Much of the main cast, including Zendaya, Sweeney, Schafer, Elordi, Demie, Apatow, Martha Kelly, Eric Dane and Chloe Cherry will return. Several new cast members will join the show, including Sharon Stone, Rosalía, Marshawn Lynch, Danielle Deadwyler, Natasha Lyonne and Trisha Paytas. Some Euphoria actors will not return, including Barbie Ferreira, Storm Reid and Nika King.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 12 December 2025 at 21:51 IST