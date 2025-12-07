Dhurandhar Vs Uri The Surgical Strike Box Office Collection: Aditya Dhar Gives Ranveer Singh A Bigger Weekend 1 Grosser

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar is wooing cinema goers and has locked a ₹100 crore first weekend. Not only has the spy thriller performed well commercially, but it is also receiving unanimous critical praise. The realism that a spy movie deserves has been sincerely reflected in Dhurandhar and fans can't wait for its part 2, releasing in cinema halls on March 19 next year.

Many questioned Aditya about not directing projects after delivering a blockbuster with his debut Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019). It also won multiple National Awards, including for Best Actor for Vicky Kaushal and Best Direction for Aditya. With the release and success of Dhurandhar, the director has also shut down all naysayers. Dhurandhar is performing exceptionally well at the box office, way better than Uri.

Dhurandhar in overdrive, outshines Uri at box office

Uri opened to ₹8.20 crore on its release day back in January 2019. Due to strong word of mouth and good reviews, the collection jumped by well over 50% to ₹12.43 crore on 1st Saturday and further up to ₹15.10 crore on Sunday. The 1st weekend biz of Uri was ₹35 crore. Its lifetime collection stood at ₹341.75 crore worldwide and ₹244 crore at the domestic box office.

Advertisement

Uri's numbers were impressive but Dhurandhar seems to be going all guns blazing at the box office and has assured a hit status for itself.

Advertisement