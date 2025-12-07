Republic World
Updated 7 December 2025 at 22:18 IST

Kalamkaval On OTT: When And Where To Watch Mammootty's Crime Thriller

Mammootty plays the role of a serial killer on the loose in his latest release Kalamkaval, which is directed by Jithin K Jose. It is running in cinema halls now.

Devasheesh Pandey
Kalamkaval stars Mammootty and Vinayakan
Kalamkaval stars Mammootty and Vinayakan | Image: Republic

Kalamkaval On OTT: Mammootty plays the role of a serial killer in Jithin K Jose's directorial debut Kalamkaval. The movie hit the big screens on December 5 amid huge anticipation from fans as the Malayalam star battled an undisclosed health condition for most part of the year. As his movie released, viewers flocked to the theatres and gave the Mollywood screen icon his biggest opening of 2025, beating Bazooka and Dominic And The Ladies' Purse.

As Kalamkaval continues its run in cinema halls, many are curious about its OTT release platform and date.

When and where to watch Mammootty's Kalamkaval on OTT?

SonyLIV has acquired the digital streaming rights of Kalamkaval and will stream the movie in multiple languages after its theatrical run has concluded. As is the case with all South movie releases, this Malayalam thriller will premiere on OTT only after a 4-week gap post its big screen release.

Kalamkaval features Vinayakan as a police officer | Image: X

Kalamkaval is likely to begin streaming for early January next year. However, given the response to the movie has been highly positive, fans would like not skip Kalamkaval on the big screens.

Kalamkaval is a slow burn thriller about a serial killer

Kalamkaval sees Mammootty play the antagonist. Its also his return to the part he plays best - a killer. Mammootty has essayed such roles in numerous films like Munnariyippu and Rorschach. In Kalamkaval, he plays a serial killer who is preying on women. Director Jithin K Jose has also divided the narrative into chapters - chapters from the life of the anti-hero - and as the police investigation by Nath (Vinayakan) progresses, Das' courage peaks. The cat and mouse chase and other plot twists forms the core of this slow burn thriller. 

Published By : Devasheesh Pandey

Published On: 7 December 2025 at 22:18 IST