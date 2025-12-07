Updated 7 December 2025 at 22:55 IST
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Nagma Mirajkar Finally Confirms Wedding With Awez Darbar, Reveals Date To Salman Khan
While many have raised their doubts over the authenticity of Nagma Mirajkar and Awez Darbar's relationship, they confirmed their wedding for next year.
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Salman Khan kickstarted the final episode of this edition of the controversial reality show in his signature humourous style. He was seen interacting with the top 5 contestants - Amaal Mallik, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, Gaurav Khanna and Farrhana Bhatt - and appreciated their grit and journeys on the show which lasted for over 100 days or 15 weeks. BB19 will crown its ultimate winner on Sunday night and as per reports, they will take home ₹50 lakh as the prize money.
In the finale episode, 13 of the eliminated housemates were also present. Among them was real-life couple Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar. Salman teased them about their relationship and questioned whether they had a wedding date in mind.
Earlier in the show, Awez had proposed to Nagma, resting speculations over whether or not they are a romantic couple. A controversy erupted when Baseer Ali alleged that Awez was a womaniser and drops DMs to women on Instagram. Many were left shocked and raised questions over Nagma and Awez's relationship status. Some labelled them as "liars", mentioning they were faking their relationship for attention and publicity on the show. However, the couple stood strong in the face of negativity coming their way and continue to be with each other.
In the finale episode of the show, in which they participated together but were shown the door due to less audience votes, Nagma and Awez confirmed their wedding and also revealed the date. Responding to Salman's question about their nuptials, Nagma said that they will take the next step in their relationship next year after the holy month of Ramdan. It is likely that they will marry on Eid 2026 or around the time.
