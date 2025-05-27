Did Deepika Padukone Leak Spirit Story After Exit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Harsh Post On 'Dirty PR Games' Leaves Netizens Divided

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit is one of the most anticipated movies. Headlined by Prabhas, the makers had roped in Deepika Padukone to play the lead role in the film. However, on May 24, it was confirmed that not Deepika but Triptii Dimri, who has collaborated with the director in Animal previously, will play the lead role in the film. Several reports about the reason behind the Piku actress's sudden exit from the project surfaced. While both parties did not address any rumours directly, a new post by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is doing the rounds on social media. In the harsh note, the filmmaker has levelled grave allegations.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's note in the limelight after Spirit cast haul

In the wee hours of May 26, Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to pen a strongly worded note against actors who employ dirty PR games. While he did not mention anyone, social media users are certain that it is a dig at Deepika Padukone. The director wrote in his note, “When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, you've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are.”



Also Read: Coolie Cast Fees and Budget Exposed? Know Rajinikanth’s Salary

He continued, “Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for? As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft & for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn't get it. You won't get it. You will never get it. Aisa karo.... Agli baar poori kahani bolna... kyunki mujhe jarra bhi farak nahi padtha. #dirtyPRgames."

Sandeep's note comes after Pinkvilla reported that Deepika Padukone exited Spirit due to ‘A-rated’ scenes in the film. A source close to the film told the publication, “Sandeep Reddy Vanga wanted to cast an actress who would be comfortable with the sequences written on paper. He has promised a comfortable and professional atmosphere on the sets amidst the shoot to Tripti." The insider in the know further mentioned that Deepika Padukone was also given the narration of the said sequences, but the filmmaker agreed to ‘cut down' on the scenes that ‘take things too far’. This is the ‘ousting’ of the story Vanga seems to allege in his latest post.



Also Read: Dhadak 2 OTT Release: Siddhant-Triptii's Film Will Stream In On...

Earlier, it was reported that Deepika Padukone exited the film because her demands were not met. Multiple publications alleged that the actress demanded fair pay, an 8-hour working day and refused to mouth the dialogue in Telugu, which did not sit well with the director.



Also Read: Hari Hara Veera Mallu Bears The Brunt Of Theatre Bandh? Dil Raju Clarify