Did Mom-To-Be Kiara Advani Drop A Hint About Her Due Date Before War 2 Release? Netizens React

Kiara Advani is in currently in the third trimester of her pregnancy and all set to embrace motherhood. The actress is also gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie War 2, all set to hit the big screens on August 14. On her Instagram Stories, Kiara shared a post heralding the Leo season. Many on social media began speculating around her delivery date, saying that the little one is one the way.

Kiara Advani wore Gaurav Gupta's gown at Met Gala 2025 | Image: Instagram

The post contained a coffee cup, with a lion engraved on it, sign of the Leo zodiac. "Lion" with a heart shaped emoji was also made on it. The mom-to-be drew a heart shape over it and wrote "Lioness", describing her fearless personality. Some speculated that the "lioness" might be an indirect hint at the gender of her baby, indicating that she is expecting a girl. However, many remained cautious and remarked that she was just hinting at her approaching birthday.

Kiara announced her pregnancy in February | Image: Instagram

"I doubt it is regarding the gender of her baby. Many have said she is a Leo herself so maybe she is alluding to herself here. Anyway, these are all speculations which don’t mean anything. I remember there was chatter that Deepika is having a boy coz she had ordered blue themed gifts (sic)." Another one wrote, "Yes she is due this month (sic)." "I think she put it for herself bc she’s a Leo and it’s her birthday month," another comment read.