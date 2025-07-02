War 2: Hrithik Roshan And Jr. NTR’s Unique Strategy To Promote The YRF Spy Universe Film Might Disappoint Fans

Starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani in leading roles, War 2 is surely one of the most awaited films of 2025. Directed by Ayan Mukerji of Brahmastra fame, the film is going to take the YRF spy universe ahead and promises to be an action extravaganza unlike any other.

One of the most exciting aspects of the film has been the coming together of megastars Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR who will be battling it out in an intense face-off. However, in trying to keep this spirit of rivalry alive, they may end up disappointing fans who were waiting to see the duo promote the film together. As per the reports, Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR would be promoting the film separately and will not be seen together sharing fun banter during promotional events as the makers want the audience to see the stars together for the first time on screen.

Even during the first War, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff was seen for the first time together only at the success bash of the film and not before that. Given how the film went on to be a blockbuster, this may be a tried and tested strategy for YRF that would work in the favour of the film.