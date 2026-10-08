Did Nana Patekar Predict His Own Death?

Nana Patekar may not be with us any longer, but his legacy will live on. His remarkable cinematic journey and humanitarian work have left an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of people. Patekar, 75, died early Thursday at his residence in Goa after suffering a cardiac arrest. The body has been sent to Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death.

When Nana Patekar expressed fear about heart attack

Earlier this year, Nana Patekar attended an event hosted by ABP Manjha where he expressed his fear of dying by heart attack. The last actor revealed that he didn't perform in the play Natsamrat because an actor has to give his all to play the lead role. "If I had done the Natsamrat play, I would have died too... Everyone who did Natsamrat passed away from a heart attack like that," he was quoted as saying.

He further added, "An actor has to give his all to deliver the best possible performance... If I had performed in the play and given it my all, I might have lasted 25 performances before suffering a heart attack and dying."

For the unversed, Natsamrat is a landmark Marathi stage play written by V. V. Shirwadkar. The actor didn't perform in the play but accepted the offer for the movie of the same name released in 2016. In the film, he played the titular role of Ganpat Ramchandra Belwalkar. Upon release, the film became the highest-grossing Marathi film at the time. The film was remade in Gujarati in 2018 as Natsamrat, and in Telugu in 2023 as Rangamarthanda.

Advertisement

The movie is available to watch on OTT streaming giant Amazon Prime Video.

Nata Patekar's last rites

Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar announced that Nana Patekar would be accorded a state funeral in recognition of his immense contribution to Indian cinema. The last rites will be performed at his farmhouse in Maharashtra's Pune district on Thursday, a representative of his social organisation said.