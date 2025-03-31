Did Salman Khan 'Forcefully' Pull Rashmika Mandanna Out Of The Car In A Viral Video? Netizens Call Out Actor's Behaviour

Updated March 31st 2025, 11:07 IST
Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna are in the news after their recently released movie, Sikandar, failed to impress the audience and critics. The movie opened to negative reviews, with everyone criticising the weak plot and performance of the actors. Amid this, a video goes viral on the internet that shows Khan misbehaving with Mandanna.
In a video shared by Instant Bollywood, Khan can be seen holding the door of a car, and as the video continues, it seems he is pulling Mandanna by her hand as she hopes (she suffered a fracture and is now recovering). Both then pose for the paps stationed at the airport and then gesture her to sit inside the car.
Soon after the video went viral, netizens flooded the comment section, calling out Salman Khan's behaviour towards Mandanna. A user questioned, "Why did he pull her hand away like that?" Another wrote, "Why he misbehave with her?" A third user wrote, "He forced her to come out and take a picture." A fan wrote, "That's why other actresses don't like to act with him." A section of the internet also age-shamed Salman Khan. A user wrote, "Salman uncle looking tired." Another wrote, "flop film flop actor".
The movie had a low collection on the opening day at the box office despite being one of the highly anticipated dramas of the year. The movie fell short by ₹5 crore to beat the Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava in India. The action drama opened at ₹26 crore in India with an overall 21.60 per cent Hindi occupancy in the theatre. The maximum occupancy was recorded in Chennai (46.75 per cent). The movie is helmed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.
