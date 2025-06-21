Republic World
Updated 21 June 2025 at 18:00 IST

In Pics: Jailer 2 Director Nelson Dilipkumar Rings In His Birthday On Set With Rajinikanth, Yogi Babu

Rajinikanth and Yogi Babu celebrated Jailer 2 director Nelson Dilipkumar's birthday on set. The shoot of the action comedy is progressing at a brisk pace.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Nelson Dilipkumar with Rajinikanth
Nelson Dilipkumar with Rajinikanth | Image: X

Nelson Dilipkumar is currently busy with the shoot of his next, Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth. On the occasion of his birthday on June 21, the director celebrated with the Tamil superstar, with Yogi Babu also joining the duo. In the images, Rajinikanth's look as Muthuvel Pandian has also been revealed. Jailer 2 has been filming since early this year and is expected to release sometime next year. Seeing the actors with Nelson on set, fans have been assured that the shoot is ongoing at a brisk pace.

Photos of Nelson with Rajinikanth and Yogi Babu were shared by Sun Pictures, with the caption, "Team #Jailer2 wishes our blockbuster director, @Nelsondilpkumar, a super happy birthday (sic)." In the candid snaps, Rajinikanth fed cake to Nelson and also gifted him a bouquet. Yogi Babu, an integral part of the Jailer franchise, also joined them for the photo op.

Nelson is directing Jailer 2 with Rajinikanth | Image: X

Rajinikanth and Yogi Babu celebrated Jailer 2 director Nelson Dilipkumar's birthday on set | Image: X

Jailer 2 was officially announced in January this year with a teaser featuring Rajinikanth.

Jailer 2 teaser raises anticipation

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti this year, the makers officially announced Jailer 2 with a special promo featuring director Nelson Dilipkumar and music composer Anirudh Ravichander.

A still from Jailer 2 teaser | Image: YouTube screengrab

In the clip, Nelson and Anirudh are seen chilling in a house in Goa when they are interrupted by some goons. These goons are killed by knives and guns thrown at them. Then, Rajinikanth makes a captivating entry as the camera zooms in on him, his shirt soaked in blood. The first part was released in 2023. More details regarding the upcoming film are awaited.

Published 21 June 2025 at 17:44 IST