Did Triptii Dimri Replace Deepika Padukone In This Bollywood Movie Before Spirit?

The first look of Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's O Romeo was released on January 10. The teaser of the movie states that it is based on real-life incidents. While the makers have not confirmed the plot line of the movie, social media pages and media publications are speculating that the film narrates the story of real-life gangster Hussain Ustara and mafia queen Sapna Didi. However, the director Vishal Bhardwaj or any other member of the team has yet to confirm the same. Amid this, the director's 8-year-old post on Facebook has resurfaced on social media.

In a post made in 2018, Vishal Bharadwaj announced that he is putting his upcoming film on hold. Interestingly, his post mentioned that his lead stars, Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan, are not keeping well, which caused the delay in the movie going on floors. He also added that the look tests of both the actors left him mighty impressed. What ties his old post to O' Romeo was the line, "I would also like to clarify that the film is still untitled and is not based on Rahima Khan/Sapna Didi’s life. Yes, it’s a takeoff from the story Femme Fatale from Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, but as we worked on this idea, the story and screenplay have taken on a new identity and shape, which is nowhere close to the above-mentioned names. Hence, it’s definitely not a biopic (sic)." In the salutation, the filmmaker also mentions, “sending pyaar and duaaen to my Ustara and Afshan.”



A screegrab of old post by Vishal Bhardwaj on Facebook

