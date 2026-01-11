Updated 11 January 2026 at 11:20 IST
Did Triptii Dimri Replace Deepika Padukone In This Bollywood Movie Before Spirit?
Triptii Dimri will play the lead role in Vishal Bharadwaj's directorial O Romeo opposite Shahid Kapoor. Amid this, an old post by the director mentioning Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan as the lead stars has gone viral online.
The first look of Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's O Romeo was released on January 10. The teaser of the movie states that it is based on real-life incidents. While the makers have not confirmed the plot line of the movie, social media pages and media publications are speculating that the film narrates the story of real-life gangster Hussain Ustara and mafia queen Sapna Didi. However, the director Vishal Bhardwaj or any other member of the team has yet to confirm the same. Amid this, the director's 8-year-old post on Facebook has resurfaced on social media.
In a post made in 2018, Vishal Bharadwaj announced that he is putting his upcoming film on hold. Interestingly, his post mentioned that his lead stars, Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan, are not keeping well, which caused the delay in the movie going on floors. He also added that the look tests of both the actors left him mighty impressed. What ties his old post to O' Romeo was the line, "I would also like to clarify that the film is still untitled and is not based on Rahima Khan/Sapna Didi’s life. Yes, it’s a takeoff from the story Femme Fatale from Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, but as we worked on this idea, the story and screenplay have taken on a new identity and shape, which is nowhere close to the above-mentioned names. Hence, it’s definitely not a biopic (sic)." In the salutation, the filmmaker also mentions, “sending pyaar and duaaen to my Ustara and Afshan.”
The last line has led social media speculating if the movie is the same as O Romeo, which was earlier titled Arjun Ustara, and the name of Triptii's character is reportedly Afshan. This has given rise to speculations that Triptii Dimri has most likely replaced Deepika Padukone in the upcoming movie, while Shahid took on the lead role following the passing of Irrfan Khan in 2020. However, there is no official statement by the makers of O Romeo on this yet. This comes after Triptii has already taken the place of Deepika in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Spirit, headlined by Prabhas.
