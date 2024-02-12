Updated February 12th, 2024 at 19:46 IST
Did Vicky Kaushal Get Hurt During The Shoot Of Chhaava? Actor's Outing In An Arm-sling Goes Viral
Vicky Kaushal who is busy shooting for Chhaava was spotted in an arm-sling earlier today. His video of stepping out of a production has gone viral now.
Republic Entertainment Desk
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
Vicky Kaushal | Image:Varinder Chawla
Advertisement
Vicky Kaushal who is busy shooting for Chhaava was spotted in an arm-sling earlier today. His video of stepping out of a production has gone viral now.
He was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.
Advertisement
Published February 12th, 2024 at 19:46 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.