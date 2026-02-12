Did You Know Dhurandhar Songs Lutt Le Gaya And Naal Nachna Were Originally Planned For Different Movie Sequences?

Dhurandhar has turned out be the biggest hit in Hindi cinema till date. After releasing on December 5, the Ranveer Singh fronted spy thriller has not only gone on to conquer the box office, but dominated the meme and reel space, turning it into a cultural phenomenon. Now, all eyes are on its sequel, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, set to release on March 19.

Apart from the performances of the lead cast and the storyline, Dhurandhar's music has also turned out to be superhit. Tracks like Ishq Jalakar, Gehra Hua, Shararat, Ez-Ez are topping streaming charts. While the music have been well received, it has come to light that tracks that were initially planned for a certain sequence in the movie were changed and another one was used instead. However, Dhurandhar turned out to be such that everything felt natural and in sync.

As per IMDb, Lutt Le Gaya, composed by Shashwat Sachdev and sung by him Simran Choudhary, was incidentally recorded 10 days before the film's release. Moreover, it was initially planned to feature in Hamza (Ranveer Singh) and Yalina's (Sara Arjun) club scene, which is the first time that these characters come close to each other, both emotionally and physically. In the final cut, in the club scene, not Lutt Le Gaya but Naal Nachna, sung by Afsana Khan and rapper Reble, is used instead.

Simran was disheartened upon learning of this creative development. However, Lutt Le Gaya was not dropped from Dhurandhar album but instead used in Rehman Dakait's (Akshaye Khanna) rally sequence, which turned out to be a scene stealer. It is said that after seeing how her song was fitting Rehman's scene better, she liked the idea of it being used there instead of the club scene.

