Updated February 9th, 2024 at 23:15 IST

Did You Know Kai Po Che Director Initially Rejected Amit Trivedi's Album For The Movie? Here's Why

In a recent interview, Kai Po Che composer Amit Trivedi revealed that the movie's director Abhishek Kapoor had initially rejected the music album.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kai Po Che
Kai Po Che | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Popular music composer and singer Amit Trivedi recently revisited his experience of crafting the soundtrack album for director Abhishek Kapoor’s hit film Kai Po Che! (2013). The movie which featured the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput alongside Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh, left a lasting mark on audiences. However, Trivedi's journey to creating the film's music wasn't without its challenges.

Amit Trivedi revealed what he went through while creating Kai Po Che’s album

In a candid conversation on The Music Podcast, Trivedi disclosed that his initial attempt to share the film's music with Kapoor was met with rejection. The duo, who were collaborating for the first time, needed some time to synchronise their creative processes. Trivedi shared, “Kai Po Che was his first film with me, Rock On he had done with Shankar – Ehsaan – Loy. He didn’t know my process and neither did I know his process."

 

 

Trivedi recounted being moved by Kapoor’s passionate narration, which inspired him to create the album in less than a week—a feat that left Kapoor amazed. He revealed, "When he came to the studio, he narrated (the story), I loved his passion, I loved his energy. It captivated me... When you thoroughly get inspired, things just happen, and I made the songs in 3-4 days."

However, Trivedi also shared the moments of tension that arose during the creative process. Kapoor, suspecting Trivedi of "copy-pasting" the music, led to some uncomfortable exchanges between the two. Trivedi recalled, “Manish, the UTV producer, told me that he (Kapoor) thinks tu chipka ke de raha hai (you are giving copy-paste work)... So I had to convince him that it’s not like that, I didn’t know what else to do."

 

 

When Abhishek Kapoor finally accepted Amit’s musical mastery

Despite the initial conflicts, Kapoor eventually confessed to Trivedi that he couldn't get the tunes out of his head which led to a resolution and appreciation of Trivedi's work. Reflecting on the experience, Trivedi noted the importance of trusting one's instincts and taking time to digest a brief before diving into the creative process.

Published February 9th, 2024 at 23:15 IST

