English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 17:31 IST

Did You Know Khaike Paan Banaras Wala Was Not Originally Composed For Amitabh Bachchan's Don?

Unknown to many, Amitabh Bachchan's iconic song Khaike Paan Banaras was not originally made to feature in Don. Know more details.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Khaike Paan Banaras Wala
Khaike Paan Banaras Wala | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's evergreen career has several classics in his name including Zanjeer, Sholay and the iconic Don. Directed by Chandra Barot, Don arrived in theatres on May 12, 1978, and featured Bachchan in a role that still lives rent-free in everyone’s heart.

Did you know Khaike Paan Banaras Wala was not composed for Don?

Surprisingly, the song wasn't originally intended for Don. It was initially penned for the 1973 film Banarasi Babu, starring Dev Anand, but fate intervened, leading it to find a perfect fit in Don. Sung by the legendary Kishore Kumar, with lyrics by Anjaan and music by Kalyanji-Anandji, the song became a superhit melody.

What more do we know about Don?

Don proved to be a box office success and earned a remarkable Rs 7 crore against its modest Rs 70 lakh budget. The film's title track, Main Hoon Don was another classic from the album.

For those unfamiliar with the storyline, Don follows the gripping tale of a ruthless gangster who meets his demise in a clash with law enforcement. However, the plot takes a dramatic turn when a lookalike named Vijay, portrayed by Bachchan, is recruited to invade Don's criminal empire. As Vijay struggles with the complexities of his dual identity, he embarks on a journey filled with danger and deceit.

Advertisement

In addition to Bachchan's powerhouse performance, Don also featured Zeenat Aman, Pran Sikand, Om Shivpuri, Satyendra Kapoor, and Kamal Kapoor in pivotal roles.

What are the latest developments in the Don franchise?

Earlier today, Farhan Akhtar announced that Kiara Advani will be the leading lady in the third part of Don which is being headlined by Ranveer Singh. Don 3 will arrive in theatres around mid-2025. The second part of Don was released on December 23, 2011, and starred Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta as the leading ladies.

Advertisement

Published February 20th, 2024 at 17:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Media assaulted

18 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

19 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal In Gym Session

19 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha Exits Airport

19 hours ago
BhumI Pednekar

Bhumi In Co-ord Set

19 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Stylish Look

19 hours ago
Diya-Dalan Wedding

Diya-Dalan Wedding Day

19 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam-Anand Turn Heads

19 hours ago
Actor Suriya

Suriya's Day Out With Son

19 hours ago
Suresh Raina's son Rio batting in nets

Raina's son bats in nets

20 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

a day ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

a day ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

a day ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

a day ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mangalagiri MLA Rejoins YSRCP, Leaves Congress After a Month

    Lok Sabha Elections9 minutes ago

  2. RBI February bulletin predicts inflation to cool down in coming months

    Economy News14 minutes ago

  3. MamataVsManush: Press Unions Demand Release of R Bangla Reporter

    India News16 minutes ago

  4. First Neuralink user can control computer mouse with brain: Elon Musk

    Tech 20 minutes ago

  5. Rishabh Pant update: Here's what he will do and not do in IPL 2024

    Sports 21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo