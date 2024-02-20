Advertisement

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's evergreen career has several classics in his name including Zanjeer, Sholay and the iconic Don. Directed by Chandra Barot, Don arrived in theatres on May 12, 1978, and featured Bachchan in a role that still lives rent-free in everyone’s heart.

Did you know Khaike Paan Banaras Wala was not composed for Don?

Surprisingly, the song wasn't originally intended for Don. It was initially penned for the 1973 film Banarasi Babu, starring Dev Anand, but fate intervened, leading it to find a perfect fit in Don. Sung by the legendary Kishore Kumar, with lyrics by Anjaan and music by Kalyanji-Anandji, the song became a superhit melody.

What more do we know about Don?

Don proved to be a box office success and earned a remarkable Rs 7 crore against its modest Rs 70 lakh budget. The film's title track, Main Hoon Don was another classic from the album.

For those unfamiliar with the storyline, Don follows the gripping tale of a ruthless gangster who meets his demise in a clash with law enforcement. However, the plot takes a dramatic turn when a lookalike named Vijay, portrayed by Bachchan, is recruited to invade Don's criminal empire. As Vijay struggles with the complexities of his dual identity, he embarks on a journey filled with danger and deceit.

In addition to Bachchan's powerhouse performance, Don also featured Zeenat Aman, Pran Sikand, Om Shivpuri, Satyendra Kapoor, and Kamal Kapoor in pivotal roles.

What are the latest developments in the Don franchise?

Earlier today, Farhan Akhtar announced that Kiara Advani will be the leading lady in the third part of Don which is being headlined by Ranveer Singh. Don 3 will arrive in theatres around mid-2025. The second part of Don was released on December 23, 2011, and starred Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta as the leading ladies.